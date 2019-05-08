Braceville man awaits sentencing after 12 drunken-driving convictions

Staff report

WARREN

A Braceville ironworker deemed so dangerous by the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office that prosecutors asked that he not be eligible to make bond pleaded guilty Tuesday to his fourth and fifth felony drunken-driving convictions.

Russell D. Balch, 49, of Arhaven Drive, will be sentenced in about four weeks, after the county adult probation department investigates his background. Judge Andrew Logan of common pleas court could sentence him to several years in prison.

Balch’s sentence could be increased for having also been convicted of being a repeat operating a vehicle impaired offender. In addition to the five felony violations for operating a vehicle impaired, he has been convicted of misdemeanor OVI seven times for a total of 12.

Balch was arrested Dec. 11 in Newton Falls after a neighbor called 911 saying he was refusing to leave her property and making death threats against her and her mother.

He later drove away in his father’s car and was arrested on a drunken-driving charge and other offenses. His blood-alcohol level was 0.223, nearly three times the legal limit in Ohio of 0.08.

Assistant Prosecutor Mike Burnett asked Judge Logan to deny Balch bond so he will remain in the county jail until his case is resolved.

Burnett said in a court filing that Balch poses a “substantial risk of serious physical harm to the community” because of his drinking problem and “violent tendencies.”

Burnett cited the remarks Newton Falls police say Balch made to them when he was arrested Dec. 11. They said Balch “repeatedly threatened to kill” the two women and stated “jail won’t hold him forever and that he is going to cut their throats once released.”

Judge Logan initially set Balch’s bond at $1 million, then $100,000. Balch has remained in jail.

Balch’s attorney with the Ohio Public Defender’s Office argued that Balch was employed as an ironworker and could potentially return to work if he were released. Balch would’ve gone to trial May 20 if he hadn’t accepted Tuesday’s plea agreement.