Hagan announces plans to run for Mahoning Democratic chairman

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Robert F. Hagan, a former 28-year state legislator, plans to run for the Mahoning County Democratic Party chairman’s seat being vacated May 15 by David Betras.

In a Facebook post, Hagan wrote: “I am running because after being involved in Democratic politics and campaigns for more than 60 years, I have the practical experience our party needs as we approach the 2020 election cycle.”

Hagan has been the director of political and legislative affairs for the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen since July 2015. He’s based in Washington, D.C., but still lives in Youngs-town with his wife, state Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan, D-58th.

Betras, who announced his resignation Saturday, said Hagan “would make a good chairman. You have to have the passion for it. It’s a thankless job and you get beat up. He’s used to getting beat up.”

No one else has expressed interest in the seat as of Tuesday, but there’s still time, Betras said. The party’s central committee members will probably meet at the end of this month to choose a successor to Betras.