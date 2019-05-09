Mahoning commissioners hold off on license-plate fee


May 8, 2019 at 9:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The day after voters renewed Mahoning County’s .75-percent “justice tax” for another five years, commissioners remained noncommittal about a tabled proposal to add a $5 fee to license-plate purchases.

During a morning meeting today with commissioners, county Engineer Pat Ginnetti said the nearly $1.1 million the fee is projected to generate – which accounts for the loss of about $380,000 in expected revenue on account of Falcon Transport Co.’s closure – could do a small amount of good for the nearly 500 miles of county-owned roads. But it’s better than no new money at all, he said.

He’s estimated it could cost up to $70 million to bring county roads back up to standard.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

