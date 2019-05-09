Mahoning commissioners hold off on license-plate fee
YOUNGSTOWN — The day after voters renewed Mahoning County’s .75-percent “justice tax” for another five years, commissioners remained noncommittal about a tabled proposal to add a $5 fee to license-plate purchases.
During a morning meeting today with commissioners, county Engineer Pat Ginnetti said the nearly $1.1 million the fee is projected to generate – which accounts for the loss of about $380,000 in expected revenue on account of Falcon Transport Co.’s closure – could do a small amount of good for the nearly 500 miles of county-owned roads. But it’s better than no new money at all, he said.
He’s estimated it could cost up to $70 million to bring county roads back up to standard.
For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- April 16, 2019 9:55 p.m.
Mahoning commissioners sitting on plate fee measure
- November 20, 2018 5:51 p.m.
Hearings set for proposed Mahoning County license-plate fee increase
- November 21, 2018 midnight
Hearings set on proposed $5 license plate fee
- April 17, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Commissioners sitting on plate-fee measure
- February 24, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Ditzler to state lawmakers: Get some guts
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.