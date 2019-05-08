Watch video of Gov. DeWine discussing potential sale of GM Lordstown


May 8, 2019 at 1:27p.m.

Governor on future of GM Lordstown plant

Video Image Link | Published: May 8, 2019 at 2:02 p.m.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted spoke today about the potential sale of the General Motors facility in Lordstown.

Watch the Governor’s video from this afternoon’s press conference.

