Watch video of Gov. DeWine discussing potential sale of GM Lordstown
Watch the Governor’s video from this afternoon’s press conference.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 18, 2019 12:10 a.m.
GM CEO offers little hope for new vehicle at Lordstown complex
- March 13, 2019 12:01 a.m.
No answer from GM on future of Lordstown plant, DeWine tells Vindy
- January 20, 2019 midnight
DeWine will be a partner in Valley’s battle with GM
- January 17, 2019 10:55 p.m.
Barra offers little hope to Valley officials on survival of Lordstown plant
- October 9, 2018 midnight
DeWine, Cordray spar over their records
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.