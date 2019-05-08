Inmate stabbed at private prison

YOUNGSTOWN

Police are investigating after an inmate was stabbed several times in the head and hand at the CoreCivic Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, 2240 Hubbard Road.

Officers were called to the prison at about 9:40 a.m. Tuesday. The inmate told officers he was sleeping when he felt a pain in his side, and when he tried to get up, he was punched and stabbed in the head.

The victim was treated at the prison, then taken to the hospital, reports said.

Reports said there is a suspect.