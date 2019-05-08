Guilty plea in case where officer was dragged

WARREN

A city woman has pleaded guilty to felonious assault, tampering with evidence and failure to stop after an accident Tuesday after injuring a female Warren police officer by driving away from her on East Market Street on Dec. 9, dragging the officer about 80 feet.

The plea came before Judge Andrew Logan of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Natajha A. Graham, 24, of Atlantic Street Northeast could get about eight years in prison when she is sentenced in about four weeks, after the Trumbull County Adult Probation Department conducts an investigation of her background.

Officer Andrea Mixon suffered a concussion and scratches in the episode, in which she became “hooked” on Graham’s vehicle or got her hand stuck in the Jeep’s window and was dragged through the intersection before getting herself released.

Man: I was shot in foot

YOUNGSTOWN

A 22-year-old man told police he was shot in the foot about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday after an SUV was shot up in the parking lot of a 207 Steel St. bar on the West Side.

Police were called for gunfire to the Fyrst Lounge and found a man standing by his Cadillac Escalade, which reports said was “riddled” with bullet holes and had the windows shot out.

As police were getting ready to tow the SUV, a man showed up at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital claiming he was shot in the top of the foot when the SUV was shot up, reports said.

Threatened with machete

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said an Austintown man was arrested late Monday downtown after he threatened another man with a machete during an argument in the street outside a downtown bar.

Daniel Nelson-Hanevious, 23, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of aggravated menacing. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said a man told police Nelson-Hanevious approached him on a skateboard, yelled at him and told him he had a machete.

Police found the man’s SUV and there were two machetes inside, reports said, and the victim also identified Nelson-Hanevious as the man who threatened him, reports said.

Cleanup of memorial

STRUTHERS

A group of city police officers spent last Sunday doing an annual cleanup of the Struthers Peace Officer Memorial in observance of Police Memorial Week.

The memorial, located on Poland Avenue in front of Lake Hamilton, was created in 2006 to honor the memories of Struthers police officers. There are 63 names inscribed in the memorial, including the names and likenesses of John Harkins and Raymond Darwin, who were killed while on duty. The memorial is maintained by the Struthers Fraternal Order of Police and through donations from the public and local businesses.

Altiere’s Home and Garden donated landscaping mulch to this year’s project. Donations from the public can be made at the Struthers Federal Credit Union.

Block watch will meet

YOUNGSTOWN

Powerstown Block Watch will have its monthly meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Faith Community Covenant Church, 1919 E. Midlothian Blvd.

Chocolate Fest sold out

BOARDMAN

The fourth annual Piggyback Foundation of Youngstown Chocolate Fest will take place at Diletto Winery, 8578 Market St., at 6 p.m. Thursday. The event, which will feature an all-you-can-eat chocolate buffet, is already sold out. Janelle Nagy, foundation director, is expecting 440 attendees. All proceeds benefit the foundation’s mission, which is providing normalcy for children in families fighting life-threatening illness. People wishing to donate to the foundation can do so at www.piggybackyoungstown.com.

Block watch to meet

YOUNGSTOWN

Foursquare Neighborhood Block Watch will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Ave.

Event for Girl Scouts

MERCER, PA.

Mercer County Conservation District, in conjunction with Munnell Run Farm, will host a day designed to get Girl Scouts outside, highlighting hands-on, interactive learning through four stations: Dutch-oven cooking, knot tying, orienteering and animal-tracks identification. The event is set for 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. May 18 at Munnell Run Farm, 753 Greenville Road.

The Mercer Boy Scouts Troop 083, Mercer Girl Scouts, a Mercer Eagle Scout and Trail Life USA Troop 0002 have volunteered to make this day possible by leading one of the stations.

Participants do not have to be scouts or in a group to attend, but must be accompanied by an adult. If scout troops are interested in participating, the standard scout-to leader-ratio must be met. Cost is $3, but if the participant is interested in a fun patch, the fee increases to $6. This event will take place rain or shine; dress accordingly. Pre-registration is required by Thursday at 724-662-2242.

Sheriff warns against making assumptions in teenager’s death

CARROLLTON, Ohio (AP)

A sheriff says the parents of a 14-year-old boy whose body was found in a shallow grave in Ohio aren’t suspects in his death and he’s advising people not to make assumptions.

Investigators found Jonathan Minard’s body April 19 at a Washington Township farm, roughly 90 miles southeast of Cleveland. The Dellroy teen was reported missing April 14.

The Canton Repository reports Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams recently posted a statement on his office’s Facebook page saying Jonathan’s parents “had no involvement with this tragic outcome.” He warns making assumptions and starting rumors can affect people’s lives and “severely impact” the investigation. He says findings will be released when the investigation is completed.