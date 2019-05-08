Feds seek to seize $86K from Warren man who did not work

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Federal prosecutors are seeking to seize more than $86,000 in cash from a Warren man who pleaded guilty to drug charges earlier this year.

Prosecutors said in court papers this week in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio that the money, along with a .40-caliber handgun, were taken when a search warrant was served Jan. 16 at the Perkinswood Boulevard Southeast home of Scott G. Dawson, age not available. Prosecutors are looking to seize both the money and the handgun.

Dawson has no prior criminal record.

In a motion in opposition to bond Dawson had requested when Dawson was arraigned in March, prosecutors wrote that despite having a wife, three children and a fourth child due in October, Dawson had the cash, yet records show he has not worked since 2006, which the government said shows that he has been “financing his family’s endeavors through illegal drug sales.”

Dawson pleaded guilty April 30 to a single count of conspiracy with intent to distribute cocaine. He is set to be sentenced Aug. 4 by Judge John Adams.

The indictment in the case said Dawson sold cocaine twice in December and in January for distribution elsewhere and had been selling cocaine from January 2018 until the day the warrant was served at his home.

Besides the cash, agents serving the warrant also found the handgun, a 5.56 mm semiautomatic rifle and over 1.28 grams of cocaine.

The government is not seeking to seize the rifle, although court records do not state why that is.

Dawson has been held in detention since his arrest in March, just a couple of days after the indictment was issued.

His attorney noted Dawson also has multiple sclerosis when asking for bond earlier, but bond was denied by Judge Adams.