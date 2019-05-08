Chaney, East present spring concerts

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City School District 9-12 Visual and Performing Arts will present their final performances of the school year tonight at Chaney High School and next week at East.

The program, titled "Celebrate the Arts!" involves students from East, Chaney and Youngstown Rayen Early College High School.

The surrounding community will also be represented with the VPA Unity Project serving as the scenic backdrop for both performances.The Unity Project includes a collaborative painting from every YCSD school as well as eight other Mahoning Valley schools, Youngstown State University and Kent State University-Trumbull.

Visual art displays representing YCSD students in grades nine through 12 also will be on display in the main lobbies at each school.

The Chaney performance begins at 6 p.m. today, Wednesday May 8, in the Chaney Auditorium, 731 S. Hazelwood Ave.

The East performance will be at 6 p.m. May 15 in the East Auditorium, 474 Bennington Ave. Admission is free for both performances.

Performances pieces focus on dance, drama, vocal and instrumental music and will include a myriad of genres and styles from hip hop, contemporary, world cultural, pop, R&B and original student works.

"I'm very proud of the work that our visual and performing arts students and staff have accomplished this school year and appreciate all of the support from the community and surrounding area regarding the continued work that we are doing with VPA here at YCSD," said Tracy Schuler Vivo; YCSD director of visual and performing arts.

Spring performances and coinciding visual art displays at individual kindergarten through eighth buildings also are being presented throughout the district. For further information regarding the "Celebrate the Arts!" performances, the VPA Unity Project or YCSD Visual and Performing Arts, contact Schuler Vivo; at 330-744-8830 or at Tracy.Schuler-Vivo@youngstown.k12.oh.us.