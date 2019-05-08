Cercone Miller wins Dem primary for Struthers mayor

By Graig Graziosi

STRUTHERS

Catherine Cercone Miller will be the Democratic candidate for Struthers mayor in the general election this November.

Cercone Miller, the secretary to the Struthers law director, defeated Councilman Mike Patrick, D-at large, receiving 71.37 percent of vote.

“This has gotten to be so much bigger than me. It’s about Struthers and what we stand for and people coming together and wanting a change,” Cercone Miller said.

She said she will continue to campaign regardless of who her challenger is this November. Miller will face independent challenger Robert Carcelli Jr.

“I’m going to stay the course. I’ll still be going to be door knocking. Nothing is going to change, whether I have an opponent or not,” she said.

Cercone Miller said she wants the position to better promote change in the city.

She has worked in the city prosecutor’s office for nearly five years as the secretary to the law director and has more than five years of experience as a grant writer.

Cercone Miller has also volunteered with and served on the boards of organizations including the Struthers Rotary Corps, the Hope Foundation, Taste of Struthers and the Struthers School Foundation. She also coached girls basketball in the city school district.

Patrick is in his final term as a councilman and said he is looking forward to being a private citizen again.

“I want to thank the people of Struthers who came out to vote, and I want to wish Cat well,” Patrick said.

Cercone Miller said she hopes she and Patrick can work together in the future.

“Mike ran a clean campaign; he’s a good guy and I hope we can be on the same team moving forward,” she said.

Mayor Terry Stocker did not file to run in either party’s primary, nor did he file to run as an independent candidate.