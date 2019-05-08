Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Jessica Dickerson, Youngstown, boy, May 5.
Chastity Buckius, Salem, girl, May 5.
Coetta Lantz and Todd Chilton, North Jackson, girl, May 6.
Brittany Chamberlain and Mark Jones, Struthers, girl, May 6.
George and Kayley Peace, Niles, boy, May 6.
Michael and Nikki Burkett, Bessemer, Pa., boy, May 6.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Nicole Jones and Derrick Kerwitch Sr., Warren, boy, May 1.
A’Laisha Talbert and Devin Davis, Girard, girl, May 1.
Hannah Calladine and Michael Putnam, Niles, girl, May 3.
John and Betty Detwiler, Middlefield, girl, May 3.
Daniel and Laurie Gingerich, Orwell, girl, May 3.
Gideon and Mary Bender, Burton, girl, May 5.
Andrew and Casey Cline, Niles, girl, May 5.
Mejhia Hemmingway and D’Onte Ogletree, Warren, girl, May 5.
Richard and Ajjiaree Phillips, Warren, boy, May 6.
