Another Top 5 fiugitive in custody

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The second of five of the most-wanted fugitives in the Youngstown area by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is in custody.

David Pope, 61, turned himself in Tuesday at the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in fentanyl and possession of fentanyl.

Another fugitive on the list, Robert Kastakek, 34, was arrested after several tips last week in Leetonia.

Marshals are still looking for Sean A. Bishop, 39, wanted for aggravated robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a federal parole violation on a weapon’s case; Jamar A. Houser, 28, felonious assault on a police officer and a parole violation; and William E. Dorsey, 30, burglary and domestic violence.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call marshals at 1-866-4WANTED or text the keyword WANTED to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and in some circumstances, a cash reward may be available.