Agenda Thursday
Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.
Struthers City Schools, school policy committee meeting, 3:30 p.m., board office, 99 Euclid Ave.
Trumbull Career and Technical Center, finance committee meeting, 6 p.m. in Room A107; board meeting, 7 p.m. in the board room, 528 Educational Highway NW, Warren.
Trumbull County Planning Commission, plats and zoning committee meeting, 8 a.m., 185 E. Market St., Warren.
Western Reserve school board, 6 p.m., K-12 library, 13850 Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center.
Youngstown Community School Board, 7:30 a.m., 50 Essex St.
