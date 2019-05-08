2019 primary election results
Cantalamessa wins primary in bid to be Warren’s law director
Two incumbent Youngstown council members won Democratic primaries
Voters soundly approve Mahoning justice tax
Campbell voters approve renewal levy for schools
Cercone Miller wins Dem primary for Struthers mayor
Hume wins bitter primary over Limbian for Youngstown judge
VIDEO - Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose talks about changes to voting
