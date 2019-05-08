BREAKING: LIVE , WATCH NOW. Gov. DeWine discuss potential sale of GM Lordstown

2019 primary election results


May 8, 2019 at 11:19a.m.

Cantalamessa wins primary in bid to be Warren’s law director

Two incumbent Youngstown council members won Democratic primaries

Voters soundly approve Mahoning justice tax

Trumbull election results

Mahoning election results

Campbell voters approve renewal levy for schools

Cercone Miller wins Dem primary for Struthers mayor

Hume wins bitter primary over Limbian for Youngstown judge

VIDEO - Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose talks about changes to voting

