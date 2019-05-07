Second person on most-wanted list in custody

YOUNGSTOWN

The second of five of the most-wanted fugitives in the Youngstown area by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is in custody.

David Pope, 61, turned himself in today at the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in fentanyl and possession of fentanyl.

Another fugitive on the list, Robert Kastakek, 34, was arrested in Leetonia after several tips last week.

Marshals are still looking for Sean A. Bishop, 39, wanted for aggravated robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a federal parole violation on a weapon’s case; Jamar A. Houser, 28, felonious assault on a police officer and a parole violation; and William E. Dorsey, 30, burglary and domestic violence.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call marshals at 1-866-4WANTED or text the keyword WANTED to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and in some circumstances a cash reward may be available.