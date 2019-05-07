PRIMARY ELECTION DAY


May 7, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

PRIMARY ELECTION DAY

Information

Here’s what you need to know about today’s primary election:

Voting hours: 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Polling locations in Ohio can be found online at: https://www.sos.state.oh.us/elections/voters/toolkit/polling-location/

If you have voting questions or issues: Call 330-783-2474 for the Mahoning County Board of Elections; 330-369-4050 for the Trumbull County Board of Elections; and 330-424-1448 for the Columbiana County Board of Elections.

