PRIMARY ELECTION DAY
Here’s what you need to know about today’s primary election:
Voting hours: 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Polling locations in Ohio can be found online at: https://www.sos.state.oh.us/elections/voters/toolkit/polling-location/
If you have voting questions or issues: Call 330-783-2474 for the Mahoning County Board of Elections; 330-369-4050 for the Trumbull County Board of Elections; and 330-424-1448 for the Columbiana County Board of Elections.
