POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

April 29

Counterfeit: Two fake $20 bills were discovered at Taco Bell and Long John Silver’s, both at 850 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

Theft: An iPhone and an IPad were stolen in the 40 block of South Anderson Avenue.

April 30

Arrest: A traffic stop in the 4200 block of Mahoning Avenue resulted in William A. Moore Jr.’s arrest. Moore, 49, of North Roanoke Avenue, Austintown, was wanted on a Niles Municipal Court warrant.

Aggravated menacing: A Depauw Avenue resident reported having gotten threatening text messages.

Identity theft: An Amberly Street resident’s identity was reportedly used without authorization to rent a vehicle.

Possible child endangerment: Police investigated a 3-year-old girl’s situation in the 3700 block of Cumberland Circle, though the report had no further details.

Possible theft: A wallet was lost or stolen from a faculty parking lot at Austintown Fitch High School on Falcon Drive.

Fraud: A North Kimberly Avenue resident found an unauthorized charge had been made to an account.

Fraud: Six water heaters were bought at Trumbull Industries, 1040 N. Meridian Road, with a stolen credit card.

Harassment: A Willowcrest Drive woman said her former boyfriend continues to harass her.

Theft: Danielle M. Tahos, 48, of Timberlane Trail, Canfield, was charged with stealing and concealing in her purse $112 worth of hygiene products and other merchandise while in Giant Eagle, 5220 Mahoning Ave.

May 1

Domestic violence: Police filed domestic-violence charges against Autumn J. Adams, 26, and Daniel J. Johntony, 27, both of North Four Mile Run Road, Austintown, after each alleged having been assaulted by the other. Johntony, Adams’ boyfriend, alleged she scratched him several times during an argument as they drove home from McDonald; Adams alleged that when they arrived at their residence, Johntony struck her several times in the head and forehead, then tossed her to the ground near their vehicle, resulting in a large scrape to her back.

Counterfeit: A phony $20 bill was passed at a McDonald’s restaurant, 5526 Mahoning Ave.

Robbery: A woman was reportedly sprayed with pepper spray and had her purse stolen from her in the 800 block of North Meridian Road.

Recovered property: A woman’s wallet was found near Elmwood Avenue and Third Street.

May 2

Auto theft: A 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from Shane’s Auto Sales, 3735 Mahoning Ave.

Possible child endangerment: Police received information that a 3-year-old boy was found wandering unattended around an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Fountain Square Drive.

Theft: A package was delivered to and reportedly stolen from a residence in the 1800 block of Paisley Street.

Auto theft: A 2005 Hyundai Sonata was stolen in the 3700 block of Mahoning Avenue.

May 3

Assault: Officers responded to a report that juveniles had assaulted one another in the 200 block of Westminster Avenue.

Drugs: A traffic stop on North Meridian Road resulted in a summons charging John W. Jarrell, 42, with drug abuse. Jarrell, of Viall Road, Austintown, had in a cigarette box a plastic bag containing 20 orange pills that were a controlled substance and for which he admitted having no prescription, a report indicated.

Identity theft: Fraudulent accounts were opened in the name of a South Meridian Road resident.

Citation: Police responded to a report of a man lying off the side of the road near Rosemont and Potomac avenues, where they cited Peter S. Harasyn, 39, of Forest Hill Drive, Austintown, on a charge of disorderly conduct. Harasyn was intoxicated in the public setting, officers alleged.

Recovered property: A cellphone was found in the 1600 block of Lancaster Drive.

Theft: Numerous tools were missing from a business in the 3700 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Pursuit: After following a motorcycle with a loud exhaust that was reportedly traveling about 75 mph on North Meridian Road, officers charged Jose A. Perez III of Idlewood Road, Austintown, with failure to comply with police after they had tried to pull him over. Perez, 22, led authorities on a high-speed chase, part of which was on North Four Mile Run Road, before crashing near Oakwood Avenue, for which Perez was injured and taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, a report showed.

May 4

Arrest: Police answered a complaint about two intoxicated men who were causing problems at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road, where they charged Caterrell L. Jones, 41, of Alliance, with disorderly conduct. An inebriated Jones continued to yell and swear at authorities who advised him not to return to the casino after an earlier incident with security officers who had asked him and the other man to leave, a report stated.

Theft: A gas card was removed from a vehicle at a business in the 3700 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Theft: Authorities were sent to a Mahoning Avenue motel regarding the theft of a TV from a room before they took into custody Keith M. Kopnitsky, 30, of South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, upon discovering he was wanted on an Austintown warrant charging receiving stolen property. Kopnitsky was not charged with stealing the TV, however.

May 5

Arrest: Police were dispatched to the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department to pick up Nolan J. Hall, 26, of Compass West Drive, Austintown. Hall was wanted on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Austintown Area Court on a probation-violation charge.

Theft: Jordan N. Mountain, 28, of Mahoning Avenue, North Jackson, was charged with peeling price tags off 37 items that totaled $250, then ringing the merchandise up in a self-checkout area for the lower prices while in Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.

CANFIELD

May 1

Summons: After pulling him over on Shields Road, authorities charged Darell Edwards, 41, of LaClede Avenue, Youngstown, with falsification and driving under suspension.

Drugs: Officers on Lisbon Road pulled over then charged Arthur Barron III, 45, of Dorothy Avenue, Youngstown, with drug abuse (marijuana).

May 3

Arrest: Alisha Shelton, 31, of East Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown, faced a driving-under-suspension charge after authorities had stopped her vehicle on East Main Street.

Drugs: Officers conducted a traffic stop on Lisbon Road and handed minor-misdemeanor citations to Justin Summers, 18, charging him with drug abuse (marijuana) and possessing drug paraphernalia after alleging the Ashtabula man had a device commonly used to grind marijuana. Summers also was charged with underage possession of alcohol.

Arrest: Paula Willey, 36, of McConnelsville, Ohio, was charged with failure to comply with police after they had pulled her over on Boardman-Canfield Road.

Citation: A 17-year-old Canfield boy was cited on a charge of driving 45 mph on a portion of North Briarcliff Drive with a 25-mph speed limit.

May 4

Citation: A traffic stop on Fairground Boulevard resulted in a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Donald Black, 29, of Mahoning Court, Newton Falls, with traveling 50 mph in an area with a 35-mph speed limit.

Summons: After being pulled over on Fairview Avenue, Scott Bratt, 36, of Sprucevale Road, Rogers, received a summons charging him with driving under a license-forfeiture suspension.

May 5

Arrest: Police on state Route 446 pulled over and charged Christopher Lantz, 26, of Diamond, with driving under suspension.

Citation: Joseph Clark, 19, of Sodom-Hutchings Road, Girard, was cited on a charge of driving 53 mph on a portion of Fairground Boulevard with a 35-mph speed limit.