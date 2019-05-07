Man shot in foot on West Side

YOUNGSTOWN

A 22-year-old man told police he was shot in the foot about 1:20 a.m. today after an SUV was shot up in the parking lot of a Steel Street bar.

Police were called to the FyrstLounge, 207 Steel St., after reports of gun shots. They found a man standing by his vehicle, which reports said was “riddled” with bullet holes and had the windows shot out.

As police were getting ready to tow the SUV, a man showed up at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital claiming he was shot in the top of the foot when the vehicle was shot up, reports said.