Man arrested after threats

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said an Austintown man was arrested late Monday evening downtown after police say he threatened another man with a machete during an argument in the street outside of a downtown bar.

Daniel Nelson-Hanevious, 23, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of aggravated menacing. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said a man told police Nelson-Hanevious approached him on a skateboard, yelled at him and told him he had a machete.

Police found the man’s SUV, and there were two machetes inside, reports said, and the victim also identified Nelson-Hanevious as the man who threatened him, reports said.