Man arrested after threats
YOUNGSTOWN
Reports said an Austintown man was arrested late Monday evening downtown after police say he threatened another man with a machete during an argument in the street outside of a downtown bar.
Daniel Nelson-Hanevious, 23, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of aggravated menacing. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.
Reports said a man told police Nelson-Hanevious approached him on a skateboard, yelled at him and told him he had a machete.
Police found the man’s SUV, and there were two machetes inside, reports said, and the victim also identified Nelson-Hanevious as the man who threatened him, reports said.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.