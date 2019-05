Three women charged after one stabs two others during home invasion

Staff report

WARREN

Two Mahoning County women are charged with aggravated burglary and another is charged with felonious assault in a 2:29 a.m. Monday home invasion at a house on Wallace Street Southeast that involved two women being stabbed.

Taylor Phifer, 19, of Falls Avenue, Youngstown, and Shampaine Phifer, 24, of Four Mile Run Road, Austintown, are accused of entering the home without permission and attacking a woman in the bedroom.

The Phifers are listed as victims of felonious assault charges filed against Tahira B. Newsome, 23, of Erie, Pa.

The victim of the two counts of aggravated burglary is the man, 30, who lives at the Wallace Street address. He was in bed with Newsome when the Phifers entered the home and attacked Newsome, a Warren police report says.

When police arrived, they found Taylor Phifer had been stabbed in the leg and side. Shampaine Phifer had been stabbed in the side.

Newsome told police she and the man were asleep when they heard knocking at the door. The man opened the door and the two women pushed past him and entered. He told police he had been in a relationship with Shampaine Phifer.

Newsome said she tried to fend off the attack with pepper spray and then ran into the kitchen, where she used a knife against both women, who were taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment, while Newsome was taken to jail.