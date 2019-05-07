Falcon Transport officially files WARN notice

COLUMBUS — Falcon Transport Co. has laid off 162 employees between its two Mahoning County locations and its Lorain County location, according to three separate notices filed today with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, notices state the closures will be permanent, and the company is currently attempting to liquidate its assets.

Though companies with more than 100 employees are required by law to give notification of a mass layoff at least 60 days in advance, Falcon Transport Co.’s notice came by text April 27 and left many of its truckers stranded throughout the country.

“Sending notices earlier would have jeopardized our effort to obtain further funding,” the Ohio WARN notice reads.