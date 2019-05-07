ELECTION UPDATE | Voters rejecting West Branch School District tax
BELOIT
The West Branch School District's 0.5-percent, 5-year additional income tax has received 739 votes against the tax, with 76.42 percent of precincts reporting in in Mahoning County, 32 of 129 percincts reporting in in Portage County and 57.14 percent reporting in Columbiana County.
There are 563 votes for the tax.
