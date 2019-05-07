BREAKING: ELECTION UPDATE | Voters OK Mahoning sales tax renewal

ELECTION UPDATE | Voters OK Mahoning sales tax renewal


May 7, 2019 at 9:59p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A five-year renewal for Mahoning County's .75-percent sales tax for county justice services has passed, 11,062 votes to 6,175, according to unofficial results from the county elections board.

All of the county's 212 precincts have reported their results.

Read more in Wednesday's Vindicator and on Vindy.com.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$620000


Canfield


Residential
2 bedroom, 1 bath
$129700


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725500