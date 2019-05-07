ELECTION UPDATE | Voters OK Mahoning sales tax renewal
YOUNGSTOWN
A five-year renewal for Mahoning County's .75-percent sales tax for county justice services has passed, 11,062 votes to 6,175, according to unofficial results from the county elections board.
All of the county's 212 precincts have reported their results.
