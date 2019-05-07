ELECTION UPDATE | Voters approve Campbell School District's renewal levy
CAMPBELL
The Campbell school district's 16.3 million, 5-year renewal levy has passed, receiving 464 yes votes, or 79.05 percent of the votes, with all precincts reporting in.
