BREAKING: ELECTION UPDATE | Voters OK Mahoning sales tax renewal

ELECTION UPDATE | Voters approve Campbell School District's renewal levy


May 7, 2019 at 9:57p.m.

CAMPBELL

The Campbell school district's 16.3 million, 5-year renewal levy has passed, receiving 464 yes votes, or 79.05 percent of the votes, with all precincts reporting in. 

