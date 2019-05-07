ELECTION UPDATE | Trumbull absentee and early votes

WARREN

Enzo Cantalamessa has 54 percent of the votes against Greg Hicks for Warren law director in the Democratic primary in after the absentee/early votes have been computed.

Also doing well is Steven Mientkiewicz who has received 65 percent of the votes so far with absentees and two Niles precincts counted against Jimmy DePasquale for Niles mayor. Benjamin Kyle has 69 percent of the votes against Timothy O'Hara for Hubbard mayor.

Another race to watch is Greg Greathouse has 59 percent of the vote over Michael Scala for Warren's 3rd Ward, a seat John Brown will vacate to become councilman at large. In Newton Falls, Richard Montville is getting the most votes for mayor over Kenneth Kline and Werner Lange.

The Niles renewal levy is losing 58 percent to 42 percent, and the Mathews renewal school levy is losing 72 percent to 28 percent absentee/early voters.

Niles incumbent First Ward councilman P.J. Kearney has received just 34 percent of the votes after two of three Niles precincts have been counted in his race against Doug Sollitto.