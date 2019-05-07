ELECTION UPDATE | Cantalamessa celebrates law director victory

WARREN

Enzo Cantalamessa has 54 percent of the votes against Greg Hicks for Warren law director in the Democratic primary in after the absentee/early votes and 16 of 26 precincts have been computed.

Also doing well is Steven Mientkiewicz who has received 67 percent of the votes so far with absentees and four of 13 Niles precincts counted against Jimmy DePasquale for Niles mayor. Benjamin Kyle has 69 percent of the votes against Timothy O'Hara for Hubbard mayor with none of Hubbard's eight precincts counted.

Another race to watch in Warren involves Greg Greathouse, who has 65 percent of the vote over Michael Scala for Warren's 3rd Ward, a seat John Brown will vacate to become councilman at large. In Newton Falls, Richard Montville is getting the most votes (59 percent) for mayor over Kenneth Kline (28 percent) and Werner Lange (14 percent).

The Niles renewal levy is losing 54 percent to 46 percent with absentee/early voters counted and 4 of 15 precincts. The Mathews renewal school levy is losing 56 percent to 44 percent with absentee/early voters and 3 of 6 precincts counted.

Niles incumbent First Ward councilman P.J. Kearney has received just 34 percent of the votes after two of three Niles precincts have been counted in his race against Doug Sollitto.