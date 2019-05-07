ELECTION UPDATE | Miller won the Democratic primary race for Struthers mayor
STRUTHERS — Catherine Cercone Miller, the secretary for the Struthers Law Director, has won the primary race for Struthers mayor, with all precincts reporting.
Miller ran against Councilman Mike Patrick, D-at large.
Miller won with 71.37 percent of the vote, while Patrick received 28.63 percent of the vote.
