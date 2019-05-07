BREAKING: ELECTION UPDATE | Voters OK Mahoning sales tax renewal

ELECTION UPDATE | Miller won the Democratic primary race for Struthers mayor



Published May 7, 2019 at 7:41 p.m.
Updated May 7, 2019 at 9:17 p.m.

STRUTHERS — Catherine Cercone Miller, the secretary for the Struthers Law Director, has won the primary race for Struthers mayor, with all precincts reporting.

Miller ran against Councilman Mike Patrick, D-at large.

Miller won with 71.37 percent of the vote, while Patrick received 28.63 percent of the vote.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$620000


Canfield


Residential
2 bedroom, 1 bath
$129700


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725500