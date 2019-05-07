BREAKING: ELECTION UPDATE | Voters OK Mahoning sales tax renewal

ELECTION UPDATE | Mahoning County voters favoring justice tax



Published May 7, 2019 at 9:17 p.m.
Updated May 7, 2019 at 9:53 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Sixty-six percent of Tuesday voters are in support of the Mahoning County justice tax renewal, according to unofficial results from the county elections board.

Results have been tallied from 162 of the county's 212 precincts.

The measure has garnered 9,324 affirmative votes, 66 percent, to 4,830 votes against, 34 percent.

Read more in Wednesday's Vindicator and on Vindy.com.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$620000


Canfield


Residential
2 bedroom, 1 bath
$129700


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725500