ELECTION UPDATE | Mahoning County voters favoring justice tax
YOUNGSTOWN — Sixty-six percent of Tuesday voters are in support of the Mahoning County justice tax renewal, according to unofficial results from the county elections board.
Results have been tallied from 162 of the county's 212 precincts.
The measure has garnered 9,324 affirmative votes, 66 percent, to 4,830 votes against, 34 percent.
