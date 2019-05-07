ELECTION UPDATE | Justice sales tax levy off to strong start
YOUNGSTOWN — A ballot measure to renew Mahoning County's .75-percent justice sales tax for another five years is off to a strong start, according to early voting numbers from the Mahoning County Board of Elections.
The measure has received 2,397 votes in favor of renewing the tax and 974 votes against, or 71 percent to 29 percent.
