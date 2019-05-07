BREAKING: ELECTION UPDATE | Voters OK Mahoning sales tax renewal

ELECTION UPDATE | Incumbent Niles mayor has early lead


May 7, 2019 at 7:54p.m.

WARREN — In early voting, incumbent Niles Mayor Steven Mientkiewicz is leading his Democratic challenger Jimmy DePasquale 337-169.

