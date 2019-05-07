BREAKING: ELECTION UPDATE | Voters OK Mahoning sales tax renewal

ELECTION UPDATE | Hume, Oliver, McNally, Hughes, Turner win in city



Published May 7, 2019 at 7:42 p.m.
Updated May 7, 2019 at 9:29 p.m.

Photo by Robert K. Yosay | Despite the lack of live vote counts in the past 90 minutes, workers at the Mahoning County Board of Elections are counting votes cast in today's election.

YOUNGSTOWN — Martin Hume has won the Democratic primary for Youngstown Municipal Court judge defeating Jeff Limbian.

Also, incumbent council members Julius T. Oliver in the 1st Ward and Lauren McNally in the 5th Ward won the Democratic primaries.

Ex-Police Chief Jimmy Hughes won the 2nd Ward Democratic primary and Samantha Turner captured the 3rd Ward Democratic primary.

