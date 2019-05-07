ELECTION UPDATE | Hume, Oliver, McNally, Hughes, Turner win in city
YOUNGSTOWN — Martin Hume has won the Democratic primary for Youngstown Municipal Court judge defeating Jeff Limbian.
Also, incumbent council members Julius T. Oliver in the 1st Ward and Lauren McNally in the 5th Ward won the Democratic primaries.
Ex-Police Chief Jimmy Hughes won the 2nd Ward Democratic primary and Samantha Turner captured the 3rd Ward Democratic primary.
