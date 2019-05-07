ELECTION UPDATE | Cantalamessa doing well against Hicks in early voting

WARREN

Enzo Cantalamessa is doing well against Greg Hicks for Warren law director in the Democratic primary in the first results that have been tallied at the Trumbull County Board of Elections. The votes are all absentee/early votes.

Also doing well is Steven Mientkiewicz against Jimmy DePasquale for Niles mayor, and Benjamin Kyle against Timothy O'Hara for Hubbard mayor.

The Niles and Mathews renewal school levies are not doing well among absentee/early voters.