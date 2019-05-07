Man indicted in shooting pleads guilty

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

One man indicted in a shooting that left a 21-year-old man in a coma pleaded guilty, according to court records.

Demetrius I. Huff, 19, of Parkwood Avenue, is set for sentencing in July on charges of felonious assault, carrying concealed weapons and intimidating a crime victim or witness.

Though jury trial proceedings were set to begin Monday, Huff accepted a plea agreement last week.

Huff was one of two people wanted in the Nov. 3 shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Parkwood Avenue on the South Side, which stemmed from an argument over marijuana, according to police.

Huff gave a gun to that other person, who shot the victim in the torso, according to a criminal complaint.

Huff remains in the Mahoning County jail on a combined $75,000 bond.