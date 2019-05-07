BUSINESS digest

Tech partnership

YOUNGSTOWN

America Makes has partnered with The TCT Group and Digital Engineering to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing technologies.

The TCT Group, owned by the Rapid News Publications, delivers business insights on topics including 3D printing and additive manufacturing.

Digital Engineering, a technology-media business, is owned by Peerless Media that caters to design engineers and engineering managers that use optimal design technologies.

The Memorandums of Understanding with the media groups were finalized last month by the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining which manages America Makes.

Panelmatic expands

BROOKFIELD

Panelmatic, Inc., a manufacturer of custom-built electrical and process instrument-control panels, announced the addition of a new division, Panelmatic Building Solutions, at 6882 Parkway Drive.

The company’s growth into a 73,000-square-foot manufacturing plant, formerly occupied by Legacy Measurements, will expand the production capabilities of the 62-year-old company to better serve its customers in the industrial utilities market.

Once operational, PBS will employ about 30 full-time personnel, who will fabricate Panelmatic’s custom-control houses, which had been manufactured at the company’s Boardman facility. Space limitations at that location hindered growth into the market’s full potential.

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and JobsOhio provided assistance with the expansion.

Ohio gasoline prices

The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is a nickel higher this week at $2.72 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Gas prices are fluctuating across the Great Lakes and Central region states with Ohio (+6 cents) and Kentucky (-3 cents) seeing the biggest increase and decline on the week. Most states saw prices shift by a penny or hold steady.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas Monday in Youngstown was $2.68.

JA Bowl-A-Thon

BOARDMAN

Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley will host its 2019 Bowl-A-Thon season at Camelot Lanes today.

The event will feature 50/50 raffles, prize drawings, team photo opportunities and more. Proceeds help JA provide financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurial programs to almost 13,000 local students.

The cost is $50 per bowler, which includes three games, shoes and an event T-shirt.Participants also can raise money by selling $10 raffle tickets with donations from businesses, including Covelli Enterprises, Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods and the Davis Family YMCA. The drawing will be June 1.

Bank ribbon-cutting

POLAND

Home Savings will celebrate the completion of a renovation of the bank’s Poland office at 202 S. Main St. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. today. Senior management from Home Savings, local government officials and representatives from the Rotary Club of Poland will attend.

Staff/wire report

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSE CHANGE

Alcoa Inc.,25.91‚àí0.77

Aqua America, .20 37.80‚àí0.29

Avalon Holdings,2.770.02

Chemical Bank, .2844.70‚àí0.01

Community Health Sys, .213.470.10

Cortland Bancorp, .1122.950.00

Farmers Nat., .0714.910.13

First Energy, .36 41.90‚àí0.22

Fifth/Third, .1628.80‚àí0.18

First Niles Financial, .057.75‚àí1.00

FNB Corp., .1212.32‚àí0.04

General Motors, .3838.09‚àí0.71

General Electric, .1210.43‚àí0.07

Huntington Bank, .11 13.96‚àí0.13

JP Morgan Chase, .56115.09‚àí1.03

Key Corp, .1117.68‚àí0.04

Macy’s, .38 23.20‚àí0.04

Parker Hannifin, .76177.05‚àí2.80

PNC, .75136.27‚àí0.83

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88178.11‚àí1.30

Stoneridge30.66‚àí0.81

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.380.03

Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.