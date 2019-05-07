Authorities: 2 Ohio children among 3 dead in Indiana crash
Associated Press
ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two children from Ohio and an Indiana woman died following a weekend crash in northeastern Indiana.
The Steuben County sheriff's office says 18-month-old Madelyn Bittle and 6-year-old Rhiannon Momenee, both of Montpelier, Ohio, died in Saturday's crash along with 25-year-old Stephanie D. Hogan. The sheriff's office said Hogan was from Auburn, but an obituary listed her hometown was Indianapolis.
The three were passengers in a car driven by 22-year-old Patricia L. Bittle of Montpelier, Ohio, who investigators say apparently failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign to a pickup truck that was hauling a trailer. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and another passenger in her car had non-life-threating injuries.
The truck driver wasn't injured. The crash is under investigation.
