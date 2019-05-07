Work in full swing at HomeGoods site

Staff report

LORDSTOWN

Though TJX and village officials spent months talking about the final steps needed to allow HomeGoods Inc. to “break ground” on its distribution center at Ellsworth Bailey and Hallock Young roads, the actual start of that project began quietly about two weeks ago and now is in full swing.

The part of Hallock Young Road where the project is being built has been closed to all but construction traffic since about April 15, Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill said. That part of Hallock Young is being re-routed around the project. Other parts of Hallock Young to the west ending at Lyntz Townline Road are maintained to local traffic only.

A dozen or more pieces of earth-moving equipment were working on both sides of Hallock Young Road on Monday morning at the project site. Among the companies working are Edwards Land Clearing, Vermilion Tree Clearing and Independence Excavating.

Erika Tower, assistant vice president and director of HomeGoods/TJX corporate communications, said she would not talk about “specific details of the project,” such as how long the road closures would stay in effect, saying “we typically take a fairly quiet approach.”

Hill said he believes the road closure will last about six months.

Construction began about the time the Ohio Controlling Board announced it had approved $1.4 million for road improvements associated with the project April 23. Hill said Monday he still doesn’t know if or when a formal groundbreaking will take place.

“I think right now, because they are running a bit behind schedule, all they want to do is get down to business and get the building up,” Hill said.