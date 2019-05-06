Women face charges after Warren home invasion

WARREN

Two women are charged with aggravated burglary and another is charged with felonious assault in a 2:29 a.m. home invasion at a house on Wallace Street Southeast involving a man and the women, two of whom suffered severe stab wounds.

Taylor Phifer, 19, of Falls Avenue in Youngstown and Shampaine Phifier, 24, of Four Mile Run Road in Youngstown are accused of entering the home without permission and attacking a woman in the bedroom.

Phifer and Phifier are also listed as victims of felonious assault charges filed against Tahira B. Newsome, 23 of Erie, Pa.

The victim of the two counts of aggravated burglary is the man, 30, who lives at the Wallace address. He was in bed with Newsome when Phifer and Phifier entered the home and attacked Newsome, a Warren police report says.

When police arrived, they found Phifer had been stabbed in her leg and her side. Phifier had been stabbed in her side.

Newsome told police she and the man were asleep when they heard knocking at the door. The man opened the door and the two woman pushed past him and entered. He told police he had been in a relationship with Phifier.

Newsome said she tried to fend off the attack with pepper spray and then ran into the kitchen, where she used a knife against both women, who were taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment, while Newsome was taken to jail.