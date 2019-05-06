Winners of Howland essay contest announced

HOWLAND

Howland Local Schools had an essay contest as part of its recent “All One” Student and Community Showcase at the high school, honoring six students for their writing efforts.

The subject of the essay was “What made the clock stop?” That was a reference to the atomic clock above the main entrance doors at the high school that stopped several years ago.

The winners are Ethan Salamon, grade 3; Nick Clay, grade 4; Abby Restaino, grade 5; Shannon Young, grade 6; Lexus Ottum, grades 7 and 8; and Cassandra Caldwell, grades 9 to 12.