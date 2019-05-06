Vacant house fire at 611 Clearmount Drive
YOUNGSTOWN
A vacant house at 611 Clearmount Drive was heavily damaged in a fire that was reported at 6:38 a.m. today.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries.
