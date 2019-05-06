Trumbull County Democratic Party’s “Hot Topics” event 6 p.m. Thursday


May 6, 2019 at 10:33a.m.

NILES

State Rep. John Patterson of Jefferson, D-99th, will be the guest speaker at the Trumbull County Democratic Party’s “Hot Topics” event at 6 p.m. Thursday at party headquarters in the Pinetree Plaza, 6 Youngstown Warren Road.

Patterson is the main co-sponsor of a bipartisan bill to revise the funding of public schools.

