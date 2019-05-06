Struthers school launches career exploration events


May 6, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Staff report

STRUTHERS

Struthers Middle School will host a new, four day career exploration event called “Enroll, Enlist, Employ” for district eighth-graders beginning today and concluding Friday.

The event will include visiting colleges and training programs including Youngstown State University, Kent State University, Eastern Gateway Community College, the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, the carpenters’ union, JATC-Electricians and Mercyhurst College, among others.

