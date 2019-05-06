Panelmatic Inc. plans to expand in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — Panelmatic Inc., a manufacturer of custom-built electrical and process instrument control panels, announced today the addition of a new division, Panelmatic Building Solutions (PBS), to be headquartered in Brookfield Township.

The company’s growth into a 73,000 square-foot manufacturing plant at 6882 Parkway Drive, formerly occupied by Legacy Measurements, will expand the production capabilities of the 62-year-old company to better serve its customers in the industrial utilities market.

Once operational, PBS will employ approximately 30 full-time personnel, who will fabricate Panelmatic’s custom control houses. The company has been manufacturing the control houses from its Boardman facility, but space limitations at that location had hindered growth into the market’s full potential.

“This new space will allow us to expand further into a growing market for Panelmatic, and to continue to meet our clients’ needs for larger control houses, as well as allow us to manufacture a greater number of units at one time,” said Daniel Vodhanel, PBS general manager. “We are excited to be moving forward with this investment.”

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber worked with the company directly and provided project support, including site selection assistance.