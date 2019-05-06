Niles school board approves five-year forecast
Staff report
NILES
Niles City Schools Board of Education approved a new five-year forecast during a special meeting Sunday, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, reported.
In February, State Auditor Keith Faber declared the district in fiscal emergency after audits projected deficits from $578,000 the current fiscal year to $2.34 million by 2021.
The commission overseeing the district’s efforts to recover from fiscal emergency approved a new $3.94 million health care plan. The plan is projected to save more than $600,000 in administrative costs by the end of this year.
The financially troubled district is seeking passage of a renewal levy in Tuesday’s primary election.
The 5.6-mill, 10-year emergency renewal levy would generate $1.3 million annually. Other attempts at passing higher millage levies have failed in recent elections.
