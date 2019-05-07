Independents file to run for Youngstown council seats
YOUNGSTOWN — Today was the deadline for independent candidates running in partisan races in the Nov. 5 general election to file nominating petitions.
Among those filing as independents were candidates for all seven Youngstown City Council seats – including two city employees whose eligibility could be questioned.
For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
