NILES

AAA East Central and Shred-It are hosting a free event to shred personal documents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the AAA office at 937 Youngstown-Warren Road in Niles.

Residents in the Mahoning Valley can bring up to five storage boxes of paperwork for shredding. All shredded materials will be recycled. Items to bring to the event include credit card offers, bank statements, old check books, tax forms, medical records, credit reports, insurance records and financial statements.