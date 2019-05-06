Firefighters battle Braceville barn blaze

BRACEVILLE TOWNSHIP — Several area fire departments responded to 998 Center of The World South Road for a barn fire reported at 3:13 a.m. today.

The Milton Township Fire Department was asked to respond with a ladder truck. The Trumbull County Fire Investigative Unit was also called to the scene to investigate the cause.

The county 911 center said the barn, which is large, was only 10 feet from the house and housed a tractor. There also were four vehicles in a car port attached to the barn, and firefighters could see a "chemical-blue hue" inside of the barn. A camper was parked near the car port.

In addition to Braceville and Milton, fire departments from Newton Falls, Warren Township, Southington, Champion and Lordstown responded.