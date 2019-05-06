COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Sondra L. Smith, 49, of Girard, and William G. Gillie, 49, of same.

Anthony A. Joanow, 26, of Hermitage, Pa., and Autumn B. Copeland, 24, of Albion, Pa.

Paul D. Lynn, 54, of Southington, and Melissa M. Clayton, 46, of same.

Mallory E. Segura, 30, of Warren, and Shane M. Jennings, 31, address confidential.

Richard C. Watson, 53, address confidential, and Danielle N. Limbeck, 34, of Warren.

Angela M. Timko, 34, of Warren, and Cory M. Shoop, 27, of same.

Mark R. McGlynn, 31, of Warren, and Dana E. Hollister, 29, of same.

Naomi E. Schreckengost, 23, of Warren, and Tyler W. Watts, 24, of same.

Megan C. Dillon, 31, of Hubbard, and Andrew J. Varsho, 34, of same.

Gregory B. Foy, 49, address confidential, and Ronda F. Hilty, 48, of Niles.

William Marrero, 51, of Cortland, and Maria C.S. Quaillas, 41, of same.

James M. Toto, 54, of Warren, and Jennifer I. Ferguson, 56, of same.

Lauren C. Plant, 25, of Warren, and Christian M. Cavalier, 26, of same.

Elizabeth R. Kocab, 27, of Kinsman, and Eric T. Ady, 30, of same.

Brian R. Cogswell, 32, of Warren, and Beverly A. Petrilla, 29, of same.

Heather D. Moldovan, 38, of Hubbard, and Nicholas J. Caesar III, 40, of same.

Tina M. Lightfoot, 26, of Mineral Ridge, and Nicholas A.T. Shank, 22, of same.

Christine R. Metz, 42, of Warren, and Donald A. Bishop Jr., 41, of Mineral Ridge.

Roland R. McCloskey, 38, of Girard, and Tamara E.A. Shilling, 39, of same.

DOCKET

Huntington National Bank v. John R. McDougal et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Mishael S. Lauray et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Gloria J. Court et al, foreclosure.

Dollar Bank Federal Savings Bank v. David Tripodi et al, foreclosure.

Newrez LLC v. unknown heirs et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Scott A. Kalman et al, foreclosure.

Home Savings Bank v. Ramzi I. Farhan et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Deena Avalon et al, other civil.

US Bank NA v. Deena Avalon, other civil.

Tracy L. Hutchings et al v. Sara Feltner et al, other civil.

John Deere Financial FSB v. Paul A. Yassall et al, other civil.

De La Fontaine Industries v. Independence 2 LLC, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. John A. Currence, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Stephanie R. Barrackman, other civil.

Hudson Industries Limited v. Wilsa Holdings LLC, other civil.

Mahoning Valley Economic Development Corp. v. Alloy Machining & Fabricating Inc. et al, other civil.

Lakeland Community College v. Alex P. Rosowicz, other civil.

Disposition of Evidence v. Ohio State Highway Patrol, other civil.

Disposition of Evidence v. Trumbull Ashtabula Group, other civil.

Stephanie Ramirez v. Carriageway LP, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Matthew S. Soplata, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Phillip M. Peck, other civil.

American Express National Bank v. Erin Calaway-Mackay, other civil.

Charleston Town Center Garage Inc. v. Latisha Dawson, other civil.

Meadowbrook Mall Co. v. Adam Reeves, other civil.

Kennedy Mall Ltd. v. Global Oak LLC, other civil.

Cafaro Northwest Partnership v. Dragon Gate OR LLC et al, other civil.

Kentucky Oaks Mall Co. v. Josh McKendree, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Linda Casper, other civil.

CVI SGP Co. Acquisition TR v. Matthew Love, other civil.

CVI SGP Co. Acquisition TR v. Anthony Norman, other civil.

Donald Palotsee v. Thomas Franklin et al, other torts.

Paul W. McCullough et al v. Lukasz W. Surewicz, other torts.

Jaquetta J. Rose v. Top Shelf Manufacturing Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Ohio Edison Co. v. Lyle M. Holton, money.

Mariner Finance LLC v. Shannon Walters, money.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

Edward A. Odum and Crystal L. Odum.

Lauren M. Shaffer and Robert M. Shaffer.

Sarah Barnes and Tyler Barnes.

Richard C. Viney and Melissa Jo Viney.

Kelly Palmer and Mark Palmer.

Daniel C. Wilmot and Nancy R. Wilmot.

Jeremiah M. Singelis and Tammy L. Singelis.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Rachael A. Winkleman v. Howard J. Winkleman.

Darwin A. Minnis v. Patricia J. Minnis.

Ritchie L. Duke v. Denise Duke.

MAHONING COUNTY

DOCKET

Donald J. Heasley v. Raymond S. Morelli et al, order of magistrate.

Discover Bank v. Laurie R. Miller, order of magistrate.

Extreme Machine and Fabricating Inc. v. McKinley Ind. LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Thomas E. Peckham et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Rose Jordan v. Lukas Harvischak et al, dismissed.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs v. Matthew J. Jones et al, dismissed.

Chemical Bank v. Michele L. Fabian et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Connie L. Steele v. Mark R. Blanco et al, settled and dismissed.

City of Youngstown v. Dennis Pykare, dismissed.

US Bank Trust NA v. Tiffany Hough Traylor et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

K&M Contracting of Ohio v. Dr. Derrick Jackson et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Thomas Seckler v. Sheila Stone, order of magistrate.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. NA v. Gary W. Kohler Jr. et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Nancy L. Drescher v. David Frease, order of magistrate.

C Ross Builders LLC v. Richard Dravecky et al, order of magistrate.

Nicole Donachie v. Lee A. Arent et al, dismissed.

Arthur Simcox v. Danielle Heiden et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank Trust NA v. Mark R. Jonda et al, order of magistrate.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Rhonda L. Parm Lovett et al, order of magistrate.

Gamechange Solar LP v. Hynes Industries Inc., order of magistrate.

Board of Commissioners of the Mill Creek MetroParks v. Thomas Hough et al, order of magistrate.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Alan M. Kail et al, foreclosure.

Lauren R. Martauz v. David C. Guzzy et al, order of magistrate.

Shannon E. Yaple v. Thomas J. Barton, order of magistrate.