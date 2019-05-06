Columbiana school board to have special meeting Tuesday


May 6, 2019 at 11:49a.m.

COLUMBIANA — The Columbiana Exempted Village Schools board of education will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the high school media center, 700 Columbiana-Waterford Road.

