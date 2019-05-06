Boardman juniors honored by Mahoning bar association
BOARDMAN
Three juniors from Boardman High were honored at the Mahoning County Bar Association's annual Law Day Luncheon at Fellows Riverside Gardens last week. The students were the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in the Law Day Essay Contest, which involved a 500-word essay.
The following students were awarded certificates and won scholarship money:
Jordan Solmen -- 1st place, $600
Bryson Harris -- 2nd place, $500
George Morar -- 3rd place, $400
