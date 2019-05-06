Austintown teacher gets 3-day jail sentence for DUI conviction

AUSTINTOWN — An Austintown teacher will spend three days in Mahoning County jail after pleading guilty to a drunken-driving charge.

Amanda Laird, 36, of Baker Street, accepted a plea agreement this evening in the county area court in the township, pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Judge Scott Hunter dismissed accompanying misdemeanor counts of endangering children and traffic violations.

Judge Hunter ordered Laird to serve an 180-day jail sentence, of which all but three days were suspended, and pay a $375 fine.

