Animal Welfare League picks Shandor as new CEO

VIENNA

The Board of Directors of The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County has announced the appointment of Lorilyn Shandor as its new chief executive officer.

Shandor, a native of Youngstown, will oversee the functions of the Animal Welfare League including shelter operations, employee management and the overall implementation of the AWL mission.



With more than 15 years of hands-on experience in the non-profit sector, Shandor provides AWL with a wide range of skills including management, fundraising, event planning, and marketing. She has been instrumental in the success of projects such as the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center, including the first three years of Panerathon, and the Mahoning Valley Lifelong Learning Institute at Ohio Living Park Vista. She also spent several years working with the Girl Scouts of the USA in both Ohio and Tennessee.

The AWL search for a new CEO was nationwide and took several months to complete.

